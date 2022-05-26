To curb migrations, provide more work to labour: Collector Koteswara Rao

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteswara Rao has instructed the officials concerned to provide more work to the labour to stop migrations. Assistant Project Directors (APDs) and Assistant Project Officers (APOs) have to start mobilisation of labour early in the morning, he pointed out. The collector visited Vemugodu village in Gonegandla mandal on Wednesday and inspected the implementation of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) works.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that under any circumstances, migrations should not take place in the mandal. To prevent migrations, the officials need to provide more work to more people. So far, 1.40 lakh people are attending the works. This figure needs to increase.

The officials should strive to achieve more beyond the given targets. He said the officials should see that the works taken up should benefit the people.

Later, he spoke to the labour and enquired about their problems if any being faced by them. Some labour brought to the notice of collector that they were getting Rs 257 if they attend the works since early in the morning. He also suggested the labour to send their children to school without fail.

The collector advised the parents to join their children in hostels so that they would get a good education. The collector ordered the officials to see that every labour, who attends the work, should get a minimum wage of Rs 257. He also directed the officials to upload the NREGS bills immediately without keeping them pending.

He also asked the village sarpanch and the officials to inform to farmers about the input subsidy, fertilisers and seeds being given by the government. He also exhorted the officials to educate the farmers to purchase the seeds from Rythu Bharosa centres. The collector later visited Puttapasam village and inspected the vermicompost manufacturing unit. He also asked the officials to sell the vermin compost to farmers through RBKs.