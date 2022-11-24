Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Party state president Atchannaidu appeals to aqua farmers and associations to attend the state-level seminar on aqua farmers to be held at the office in Mangalagiri as part of 'Idemi Kharma' program

2. CPI national secretary K Narayana has underlined the need for unity among the opposition parties in the State - the TDP, Jana Sena, the CPI, CPM, and Congress - to fight against the undemocratic policies of the YSRCP government.

3. The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promoted 20 additional SPs as SPs in the state.

4. Farmers are worried about their yield due to impending rains They also questioned about non-payment of transport charges for bullock carts

5. The Techfest will provide an opportunity for the participants to unleash their technical excellence and it will be a stepping stone for diploma students to transform into technocrats, says Director of Technical Education Chadalavada Nagarani











