Total 190 Coronavirus positive in AP, 10 new, Nellore and Krishna top in the list with 32 each

Amaravati: 190 COVID19 positive cases recorded in Andhra Pradesh by Saturday evening, informed the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department in its 101 bulletin.

It explained that there are 10 positive cases registered between 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. The new cases are including 5 from Krishna, 3 from Guntur and one each from Prakasam and Anantapur districts.

The total number of positive cases are 32 in both Nellore and Krishna, 26 in Guntur, 23 in Kadapa, 19 in Prakasam, 15 each at Visakhapatnam and West Godavari, 11 in East Godavari, 10 in Chittoor, 4 in Kurnool and 3 in Anantapur district.

On the other hand, there are 4 patients tested negative, and one died in the State, as on date.

After a long gap, the government revealed the areas from where the COVID19 positive cases are reported. In its bulletin, it mentioned the address of the patients from 41 to 130. The government also added that it will reveal the areas of remaining people from 131 to 190 in the subsequent press releases.