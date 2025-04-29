Live
Traffic police hurl roses at motorcyclists
Tirupati: To promote helmet wearing for road safety the traffic police took up a new initiative in the city on Monday.
The traffic police stopped the motorist not wearing helmets at busy Town Club junction and presented them roses instead of slapping challans, leaving the motorist in surprise.
The police took the occasion to explain the motorist how helmet wearing will save the lives in case of any accidents involving two wheelers.
The traffic police also raised slogans on helmet wearing while moving on their motorcycles in select places including Gandhi Road in the commercial area.Traffic CI Sanjay Kumar, SI Vijay Lakshmi were present.
