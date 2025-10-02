  • Menu
Transform students into responsible citizens

Transform students into responsible citizens
Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has advised teachers to play crucial role in transforming students as responsible citizens. On Wednesday, he handed over appointment orders to the newly recruited teachers under Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) at his chamber here.

Addressing the teachers, Collector Shukla said the government is spending crores of rupees in order to provide quality education to children studying in government schools and it is teachers’ duty to feel more responsible of their job to fulfil the government’s aim.

He informed that 20 candidates of the total 300, who took coaching for DSA at BC study circle here got jobs. He congratulated them and wished them a successful career.

