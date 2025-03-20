Live
Tribal women empowerment through SARAL training
The training aims to equip tribal women from Left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected areas with valuable tailoring skills for self-employment
Paderu (ASR District): In a significant step towards women empowerment and self-reliance, the SARAL programme was conducted under the SANKALP (Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) initiative of the Government of India. The training initiative aimed to equip tribal women from Left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected areas with valuable tailoring skills for self-employment. The 15-day Multi-Skill Stitching Operator Course was held from March 2 to 18 at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Araku Valley.
The training was coordinated by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) and implemented by Krushi Techno Soft Solutions in collaboration with the Dandakaranya Educational Society.
A total of 115 tribal women from Pedabayalu, Munchingput, GK Veedhi, and Koyyuru mandals actively participated in the programme. These women received hands-on training in tailoring techniques, enabling them to enhance their livelihoods and achieve financial independence. Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, Dr Rohini, District Skill Development Officer, and Shahbaz Ahmed, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Paderu were present.
Addressing the gathering, Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar encouraged the tribal women to leverage the acquired skills for self-sustenance and community development. He assured continued support from the District Police in facilitating employment opportunities and fostering an environment of economic growth in the region.