Tributes paid to Sankarambadi

Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to writer and poet Sankarambadi Sundarachari on his 112th birth anniversary here on Sunday.

Sundarachari with his rousing song ‘Ma Telugu Thalliki Mallepudanda’ remain eternal in the hearts of Telugus all over the globe. Rayalaseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy garlanded the statue of Sankarambadi Sundarachari at Lakshmipuram circle and recalled his contributions to Telugu literature.

He said the inspiring song ‘Ma Telugu Thalliki’ not only got the status of State anthem but moved the hearts of millions kindling telugu spirit and love of mother tongue.