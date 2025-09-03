TTD Announces New Canteens and Volunteer Training for Devotees

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu has announced plans to call tenders for the establishment of Big Canteens and Janata Canteens in Tirumala, aiming to enhance the dining experience for devotees. During a media conference alongside Executive Officer Shyamala Rao on Wednesday, Naidu noted the decision was made to combat the past issues of self-serving management by canteen operators, which had caused significant inconvenience to visitors.

In addition to the canteen initiatives, Naidu revealed that TTD is offering devotees the chance to volunteer in hospitals associated with the organisation. Interested participants will undergo a three-day training programme titled 'Srivari Seva Trainer'. He specified that volunteers must possess at least a degree qualification and mentioned that a specialised programme would be arranged to prepare participants for their roles. The services of these trained volunteers will also be extended to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SWIMS) and Bird Hospitals in Tirupati.

Naidu highlighted the increasing interest from devotees abroad, asserting that the contributions of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) devotees will be utilised in these efforts to serve Srivari.