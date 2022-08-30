TTD lodges complaint against TDP MLC B Tech Ravi for spreading 'falsehood'

Tirumala: The TTD on Monday filed a complaint with Tirumala Two Town police against TDP leader and MLC B Tech Ravi for making baseless allegations against the TTD on refund of caution deposit to pilgrims.

The TTD collects caution deposit from pilgrims at the time of allotment of rooms and refunds it online into the pilgrims account after vacating the room. In a statement here, the TTD said that some vested interests were deliberately alleging that caution deposit amount of devotees was being utilised by the State government and hence the delay in being credited to their bank accounts which is totally baseless.

It urged the devotees not to get carried away by the false propaganda on caution deposit refund which is remitted into pilgrims' account as per norms.

After the devotees who booked the rooms either in online or current, vacated the room, the caution deposit eligibility statement will be sent either to Federal Bank or HDFC Bank before 3 pm the next day, the TTD said adding that these banks complete the refunding mechanism by midnight of the same day to merchant services who in turn give credit to the customers bank accounts by next day.

The TTD clarified that in case of any delay in amounts credited by concerned customer banks to devotees' accounts, they bring it to its notice either through email or to call centres. After devotees lodge complaint on any delay, the TTD will direct the bank furnishing the details for resolving it.

As per RBI norms, the CD amount will have to be refunded within seven bank working days. However since July 11 this year onwards, the TTD has adopted the UPI mode to effect refund system to devotees within 4-5 days enabling direct refund to devotees' bank accounts avoiding delay.

When this is the truth, some vested elements have been deliberately indulging in malicious campaign against the TTD to damage its image, the release said warning of criminal action against those wilfully making false propaganda to scare devotees.

The TTD once again asserted that it would resort to legal action also on those who spread falsehood and deceitful campaign against the religious institution impacting the sentiments of millions of devotees.

It may be noted here that TDP leader B Tech Ravi had darshan of Lord on Sunday.

After darshan, Ravi speaking to media made allegations against the TTD on caution deposit refund leading to the TTD lodging the complaint with police.