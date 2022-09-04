TTD to construct 111 temples under SRIVANI

Tirupati: As part of spreading Hindu Sanatana Dharma in remote areas across the state of Andhra Pradesh and to check religious conversions in the backward areas, TTD along with Samarasata Seva Foundation will be constructing 111 temples with SRIVANI funds in the second phase, said TTD executive officer (EO) A V Dharma Reddy.

A review meeting was conducted by the EO in his chambers in TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Saturday on the construction of temples under SRIVANI Trust.

During the meeting, he directed the officials concerned to take up the construction of 111 temples across 26 districts with a concrete action plan and complete it within a specified schedule. He said, TTD had decided to construct 1,342 temples under SRIVANI Trust funds and in the first phase, 502 temples were completed.

In the second phase, the construction of the temples will be taken up at a cost of Rs 10 lakh each in SC, ST, BC and fishermen colonies, including nine Srivari temple, 77 Sri Rama temple, two Hanuman temple, three Siva temples and the remaining 20 temples dedicated to folk Goddesses, the EO explained.

Adding further, he said a total of 1,342 temples with the funds of SRIVANI Trust will be constructed in two year and a review meeting on the progress of these works will be held every two months to ensure time bound completion of the shrines. He later directed the officials concerned to provide puja materials to all these temples and also give training on conducting Nitya puja, daily rituals being performed in the shrines, to the archakas who are going to be appointed in these temples.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, FACAO Balaji, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, Sarmarasata Seva Foundation chairman Vishnu, secretaries Trinth, Sunil and others were also present.