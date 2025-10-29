TTD to continue 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan

Tirupati: Amid widespread speculation over the duration of the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board has put all doubts to rest by deciding to retain the existing ten-day system, which has been in place since 2020 during the YSRCP regime.

The board, which met on Tuesday at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala under the chairmanship of BR Naidu, also resolved to constitute an expert committee to study the annual Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam system. Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal was present.

After the meeting, Chairman Naidu told reporters that the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens would be handled with complete transparency. He assured that every effort would be made to facilitate darshan for as many devotees as possible.

The decision ends days of uncertainty and debate surrounding whether the TTD would reduce the duration of the special darshan to two days. The ten-day darshan will begin this year from Vaikunta Ekadasi, which falls on December 30.

The issue gained prominence after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, following the tragic stampede in Tirupati on January 8 that claimed six lives, advised the TTD to revert to traditional Agama practices and review the policies introduced by previous boards. However, the TTD felt that cutting down the number of days now could disappoint lakhs of devotees eagerly awaiting darshan during the auspicious period.

In another major decision, the board resolved to seek an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) inquiry into alleged irregularities in the TTD Procurement Cell. It was found that shawls worth Rs 350–Rs 400 had been purchased for Rs 1,300 each, causing massive financial irregularities. “A thorough ACB probe will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” said Chairman Naidu.

Other important approvals included the construction of 5,000 temples in SC and ST colonies as per the Chief Minister’s instructions, and the extension of annaprasadam distribution to all TTD temples across India.

The board also sanctioned several infrastructure projects, including a Rs 37 crore 100-room accommodation complex and a Rs 3 crore Pavitra Vanam (sacred grove) at Vontimitta.

Additionally, committees will be formed to improve the management of TTD goshalas and to regulate room tariffs in Tirumala guesthouses. The board also cleared proposals for a Rs 25 crore TTD guest house and kalyana mandapams in Kanipakam, and a Rs 30 crore temple project in Karimnagar, Telangana.

The Board congratulated the TTD employees, district, police administration, other departmental staff, Srivari Sevaks, media persons and above all devotees who participated in the success of the Brahmotsavams. It has decided to constitute an expert committee to examine the room tariffs in Tirumala and submit a report.

In a significant development, the board resolved to remove the Vice Chancellor of SV Vedic University Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy as controversy erupted over his appointment during the YSRCP regime.

Also, the board decided to give Rs 15,400 to permanent employees and Rs 7,535 to contract/outsourced employees as Brahmotsava Bahumanam. Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO V Veerabrahmam and board members took part.