Live
- Min Yadav launches free health camp for municipal workers
- The unsung force behind Brahmotsavams
- Worshipped by both Hindus, Buddhists: Nepal chooses a 2-yr-old girl as new living goddess
- Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63L voters added in Patna
- Bail orders in an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.9 crore: SC directs training for Delhi judges over serious lapses
- Rape case: Prajwal challenges conviction in HC
- Govt asks e-commerce firms: Why prices went up despite GST cuts ?
- 1,71,418 suicides in India in 2023
- GST adjustments benefit fisheries sector
- Rashtraneeti: Delhi students to learn about RSS, freedom fighters
Two Asiatic lion cubs born at zoo
Visakhapatnam: Incontinuation of its breeding and conservation efforts, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) announced the birth of two Asiatic lion...
Visakhapatnam: Incontinuation of its breeding and conservation efforts, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) announced the birth of two Asiatic lion cubs. Conservation breeding programmes in zoological parks play a vital role in creating a healthy backup population of this rare species, supporting national and global efforts to secure their future.
The birth of these cubs holds special significance as they belong to the Asiatic Lion (Panthera leo persica), a species that is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Once widespread across Asia and the Middle East, today the Asiatic lion survives only in the wild in and around the Gir National Park, Gujarat, India. Compared to their African relatives, Asiatic lions are slightly smaller in size with a distinctive skin fold running along their belly. Known for their majestic presence, they are an important symbol of India’s natural heritage.