Two Asiatic lion cubs born at zoo

Visakhapatnam: Incontinuation of its breeding and conservation efforts, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) announced the birth of two Asiatic lion cubs. Conservation breeding programmes in zoological parks play a vital role in creating a healthy backup population of this rare species, supporting national and global efforts to secure their future.

The birth of these cubs holds special significance as they belong to the Asiatic Lion (Panthera leo persica), a species that is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Once widespread across Asia and the Middle East, today the Asiatic lion survives only in the wild in and around the Gir National Park, Gujarat, India. Compared to their African relatives, Asiatic lions are slightly smaller in size with a distinctive skin fold running along their belly. Known for their majestic presence, they are an important symbol of India’s natural heritage.