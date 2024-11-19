Two hostel girls attempt suicide

Narasaraopet: Townmates of an SC Girls Hostel in Venkatapathi Colony, Sattenapalli, attempted suicide by taking sleeping tablets on Monday due to ongoing harassment from the hostel warden.

They were subsequently transferred to GGH in Guntur for treatment and are now recovering and out of danger. According to sources, the girls had previously complained about the poor quality of food served in the hostel, which led to the warden’s harassment.

The parents of the students lodged complaints against the warden at the police station two days prior to the incident. Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana visited the hostel to enquire about the situation.

He engaged with the students and asked about the meals they were receiving. The students reiterated their concerns about the food and other issues within the hostel. Officials from the Social Welfare Department also visited the GGH to check on the girls’ health and well-being.