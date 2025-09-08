Two onion farmers attempt suicide over low prices

Kurnool: A tragic incident occurred on Saturday in Polakal village of C Belagal mandal, Kurnool district, when two onion farmers attempted suicide due to severe financial distress caused by plummeting onion prices in the market. The news of which has gone viral and making rounds in social platforms on Sunday.

According to the news, the victims who has been identified as Venkata Naidu (29) and Krishna (26), had cultivated onions on five acres of land. With no remunerative price for their produce, they were unable to repay the huge debts incurred for crop investment. In extreme despair, the duo recorded a selfie video expressing their plight before consuming pesticide. The video quickly went viral on social media, spreading shock and grief across the village. Family members rushed the farmers to Kurnool Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision.

Doctors stated that their condition is stable. From their hospital beds, the farmers made an emotional appeal to the government, urging it to fix a minimum support price (MSP) of at least Rs 2,000 per quintal for onions to prevent further distress among farmers. The incident highlights the worsening crisis faced by onion growers in Kurnool district. Despite government announcements on MSP, farmers allege that these promises remain only on paper.

While the costs of fertilizers, seeds, and labor continue to rise, onion prices in the market have been steadily falling, leaving farmers unable to recover their investments. With mounting debts from both bank loans and private lenders, many farmers are struggling to sustain their livelihoods. Agricultural experts warn that unless the government intervenes and ensures timely implementation of MSP, the situation could further deteriorate, pushing more farmers into extreme financial hardship and desperation.