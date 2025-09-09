  • Menu
UBI observes Anti-Corruption Week

Kadapa: UnionBank of India, Kadapa Regional Office, marked Anti-Corruption Week with a series of awareness and service programmes in Kadapa. Regional Manager Lakshmi Tulasi emphasised that a corruption-free society is key to national development and urged all to uphold honesty and integrity. Activities included pledge-taking, awareness meetings, social service initiatives, financial literacy training, sports events, and a vigilance walkathon. Deputy Regional Managers Ranjit Kumar, SK Bhasha, Vigilance Officer Santosh Kumar, and staff participated in large numbers.

