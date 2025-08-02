UBI to sanction loans on plots of capital farmers

Guntur: A woman farmer from the capital region’s Ananthavaram village Gopidesi Swathi has been granted a loan of Rs 20 lakh by the village’s Union Bank to purchase a crane to be used in the construction work of the capital under the Nari Shakti scheme on Friday.

Union Bank deputy general manager Syed Jawahar cut the ribbon and inaugurated the new crane purchased by the woman farmer. He himself drove the crane and handed over the keys to the owner.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Bank deputy general manager said that it has been decided to sanction loans on the plots of capital farmers registered with CRDA. He said that under the PM Vidya Lakshmi scheme, Union Bank is providing education loans of Rs 40 lakh to students pursuing higher education in other countries without any security. Similarly, under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme, women account holders who have an average of Rs 15,000 in their accounts and those who need cancer treatment will get assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh.

He said that Union Bank is ready to provide more loans to the residents of the capital region. The locals who participated in the meeting said that it is a matter of happiness that banks have agreed to provide loans on the plots of the capital farmers. They expressed satisfaction with the bank’s services.

Speaking on the occasion, Anantavaram village Union Bank branch manager K Chittibabu said that Union Bank of India has given orders to provide loans on the plots of the capital farmers.