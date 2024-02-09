Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Just In
Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
Highlights
Udayagiri Constituency Co-ordinator Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy Mekapati met with Mr. District Collector Hari Narayanan
Udayagiri Constituency Co-ordinator Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy Mekapati met with Mr. District Collector Hari Narayanan and Sub Collector Adars Rajendran at the Collector's bungalow in Nellore and requested for quick approval of the assignment lands related to 8 Mandals of Udayagiri Constituency.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS