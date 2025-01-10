Uddanam farmers’ wait for coconut park goes on

Srikakulam: Farmers of Uddanam region in the district are waiting eagerly for coconut park which has remained on papers for years together. Coconut crop is cultivated in an extent of about one lakh acre in seven mandals of Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa and Vajrapukotturu. Coconut farmers are facing difficulties in cultivation of the crop as it is vulnerable for frequent cyclones and also insects.

Coconut was badly damaged in Uddanam region due to Phailin, Hudhud and Titli cyclones as the region is located close to the Bay of Bengal coast.

At that time, representatives of the ruling parties gave assurances to establish coconut park where coconut processing and its allied units were proposed. Uddanam coconut has good demand in north Indian states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttara Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and adjacent Odisha and also Tamil Nadu. Coconuts are being exported to these states from Kanchili market every year during the winter season from October to till February which is an auspicious season religiously.

But due to cyclones, pest threats farmers are unable to get expected yields and there was no scope for covering losses through allied units like manufacturing of coir, threads, sweets and other related products.

For this purpose, coconut park has been proposed but remains on paper. “Recently, proposals were submitted to the government with an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore for setting up of coconut park at Silagam village in Kaviti mandal,” horticulture department officials told The Hans India