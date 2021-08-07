Union finance minister assured to address woes of weavers

Srikakulam: Union finance minister, Nirmala Sitaraman assured address woes of weavers. She reached Ponduru in Srikakulam district and celebrated National handloom day at Andhra Fine Khadi Karmika Sangham (AFKKS) premises by garlanding statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Later she handed over Rs 18 lakh worth cheque and approval certificate for construction of khadi bhavan at Ponduru to AFKKS representatives. Minister also inaugurated work shed for AFKKS.

Later she inspected and verified process of making thread from raw catton and weaving of cloth through the thread with traditional looms. She interacted with weavers and assured to address their woes. Later the minister watched khadi exhibition.