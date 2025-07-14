Union Min to inaugurate BIMSTEC ports conclave in Vizag today

Visakhapatnam: Reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthen regional maritime connectivity and cooperation across the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) region, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is going to host the second BIMSTEC Ports Conclave at Novotel on Monday (July 14).

Focusing on the theme ‘navigating the future: blue economy, innovation and sustainable partnerships’, the two-day conclave will bring together ministerial delegations, port authorities, maritime experts, and business leaders from BIMSTEC member countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand on to a platform.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. The Union Minister will inaugurate several developmental projects at Visakhapatnam Port and lay the foundation stone for ensuing infrastructure works in the presence of Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and chairperson of VPA M. Angamuthu, among others.

BIMSTEC plays a pivotal role in creating a prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific in line with India’s Act East Policy, Neighbourhood First, and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.

As part of the BIMSTEC Ports conclave’s first edition, the theme centred on ‘the blue seas synergy summit’. The second edition to focus on unlocking private investment and infrastructure partnerships across BIMSTEC ports, including fast-tracking of Kaladan Multimodal Transit Corridor and associated logistics networks, identifying and promoting coastal tourism circuits and heritage cruise lines, upskilling port workforce and developing future-ready talent pools, advancing the Blue Economy through green energy adoption, sustainable logistics, and digital transformation. Aligned with Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the conclave will feature deliberations on Harit Sagar (green ports) and shore-to-ship power supply and green hydrogen integration and decarbonisation pathways, smart logistics corridors, SEZs, and port-linked industrialisation.

Ministers of Transport and Ports from BIMSTEC countries, senior officials from Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, delegates from shipping corporations, port trusts, logistics companies and experts from UNESCAP, ADB, BIMSTEC Secretariat, and international think tanks to participate in the conclave.