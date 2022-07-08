Union Minister lambasts AP government over incomplete projects

Kakinada: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash stated the Central government has sanctioned crores of rupees for numerous projects in the State, but all the projects are still not completed.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the Minister alleged that the works related to the railway line between Kakinada – Kotipalli – Narsapur is progressing at a snail's pace. He said that the state government has not paid its due share to the railway board, hence the works are incomplete and not progressing further. He advised the State government to pay its share to the railway board and help in completing the railway line.

Parkash also stated that ONGC S1 Vashishta Gas Terminal has been constructed in Odalarevu near Amalapuram of Konaseema district at a cost of Rs 5,700 crore. He said that Multi Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) is being built in Kakinada Port with a total cost of Rs 200 crore. But it is not completed so far.

Reminding that many people were demanding for change of name from Kakinada town railway station to Kakinada city railway station, he said that the State government has not come forward with a representation or a letter regarding the change. He alleged that the State government was propagating false information that Prime Minister Modi hasn't released funds, but, the State government has already received funds from the Centre, which were diverted for other purposes.

Parkash questioned why the State government has not reduced or waived off VAT on petrol and diesel when the Modi government has reduced the price of diesel and petrol. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased taxes on electricity, house, property registration, waste collection, water, vehicle registration and apartment user charges making the life of common man a hell. Minister Som Parkarsh advised the government to complete the pending projects at the earliest.

Minister Som Prakash said that Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) was sanctioned to Kakinada by the then Union IT Minister Ravishankar Prasad in 2017. He asked the government to send a proposal as the Centre is ready to release funds for the development of EMC. He said that GAIL and HPCL are exploring the possibility of setting up one-million ton capacity ethylene unit in Kakinada with a total outlay of Rs 35,000 crore. He said that it would create a huge job opportunity for the youth.

He said that the State government has to develop Kakinada to Dowleswaram via Anaparthy through four-line road. He requested the government to complete the project immediately or hand it over to NHAI for its speedy completion.

Som Parkash said that works relating to national highway from Kakinada to Annavaram via Uppada beach road are progressing at a snail's pace. He said that the Centre is developing a fishing harbour in Uppada village under Pradan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Blue Revolution programme with an outlay of Rs 400 cr. He demanded the State government to expedite the construction which will benefit the fishermen community in Kakinada district.