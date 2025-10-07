Unity march evokes good response

Visakhapatnam: Wi tha slogan ‘unity is our strength’, the Canara Bank Officers’ Association organised a unity march along the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

The event was held under the leadership of general secretary K Ravi Kumar, who presided over the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the event was organised to convey the message that officers across the country are united with one intention and one voice to make the upcoming 20th Triennial Conference of the Canara Bank Officers’ Association, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 8th, 9th, and 10th, a success.

He added that the march reflects the unity and solidarity among Canara Bank officers across the nation.

Later, Ravi Kumar participated in members’ meet held at Gadiraju Palace and reviewed the arrangements and activities related to the forthcoming conference.

Vice president Rama Prasad, JGS Jeevan Satya Prakash, DGS Ramaratnakumar, AGS Rakesh, secretary Uma Mahesh and 300 officers participated.