Vedantu launches learning centre in Tirupati

Tirupati: Vedantu, one of India’s leading education platforms, has inaugurated its latest Vedantu Learning Centre (VLC) in New Maruthi Nagar, Tirupati on Sunday furthering its mission to make quality education more accessible and affordable for students across the country.

The launch holds special significance for Vedantu’s Co-founder and CEO, Vamsi Krishna, who hails from Tirupati. “Our Learning Centres are designed to unlock potential and serve as launchpads for students’ dreams,” said Vamsi Krishna.

The VLC model offers 100% offline classroom learning enhanced by tech-driven tools, expert mentorship, and a personalised academic support system. With tailored features like daily practice problems, regular testing, and the Vedantu Parent App, the centres aim to deliver impactful preparation for JEE, NEET, and State Board exams.

To celebrate the launch, Vedantu hosted a ‘Vidya Yatra’ event at Kachchapi Auditorium, featuring talks by top educators, insights on syllabus changes, and student felicitation ceremonies.