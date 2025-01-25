  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayasai Reddy Resignation to Rajya Sabha Accepted

Vijayasai Reddy Resignation to Rajya Sabha Accepted
x
Highlights

Vijayasai Reddy's resignation has been officially accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Vijayasai Reddy's resignation has been officially accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Rajya Sabha Secretary General confirmed the acceptance through a bulletin. As a result of Reddy's resignation, a seat in the Rajya Sabha will now become vacant.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick