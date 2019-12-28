Vijayawada: APC to continue struggle for capital

Vijayawada: The members of Amaravati Protection Committee (APC) which met here on Friday announced that they would continue the struggle for Amaravati till the government announced that the capital city would continue there.

A Siva Reddy, convener of the Committee, told newsmen that he was expressing gratitude to the people at large for supporting the agitation launched by the committee for the protection of the capital city. "Members of 30y associations, all political parties and the media were extending unstinted support," he pointed out.

He said that the government formed another committee which would submit its report in the third week of January and the APC would continue the struggle in various phases.

Siva Reddy said that they would strive to bring all the joint action committees together to prepare an action plan. "We would go to Visakhapatnam to convince the JACs there that Amaravati is a good choice for the capital city," he said.

He expressed concern over the divisive attitude of the ruling party which created differences between the three regions.

Members of APC RV Swamy, Pattabhi, K Rajendra, Ramakrishna, engineering colleges representative Gadde Rajaling, Muppalla Vamsikrishna, Vemuri Subba Rao, Phani Kumar, Dr Kartik, Prof Srinivasa Rao, CPI leader Donepudi Sankar, Jana Sena leader Potina Mahesh and others were present.