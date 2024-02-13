Vijayawada: Polycet-2024 to be conducted on April 27

Vijayawada: Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani said that the best way to ensure a bright future and job opportunities at an early age is polytechnic education.

Polycet-2024 entrance exam for admission into government and private polytechnic colleges will be conducted on April 27 across the State.

Nagarani released the information booklet, pamphlets and wall posters prepared by the State Technical Education and Training Council at the central office of the Technical Education Department here on Monday in order to create more awareness about polytechnic courses among students of the tenth standard.

In this campaign, the benefits of polytechnic education, the employment opportunities available to the students who have completed polytechnic education and the salary allowances have been explained comprehensively.

On this occasion, the commissioner said that awareness conferences will be organised in all government and private schools in order to provide better awareness to the students about the entrance exam of Polycet-2024. As soon as the Tenth class exams are completed, all the 87 government polytechnics will conduct free coaching for the Polycet-2024 entrance exam in English and Telugu medium.

The study material designed for the entrance exam will also be distributed free of cost. Nagarani explained that all government polytechnic laboratories across the State have been modernised and accommodation has also been improved.

The commissioner said that the State Technical Education department is ready to provide better education to the students from this academic year (2024-25) with NBA recognised government polytechnics. She said agreements have been made with various industries to provide immediate employment opportunities after completion of polytechnic education.

State Technical Education Training Board secretary Ramana Babu, joint secretary GVVSN Murthy, controller of examinations Janaki Ramaiah, deputy secretaries DSSNV Prasad Babu, Ravi Kumar and Venu Madhav, OSD Ratna Sagar and others participated in the programme.