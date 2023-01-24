Vijayawada student dies while the other injured in a firing incident in Chicago

A student from Vijayawada was killed in a firing incident in Chicago and the other hailing from Hyderabad seems to be in critical condition.

According to the details, Devansh from Vijayawada who is studying at Governor State University in Chicago and Sai Charan from Hyderabad were going to Walmart along with another student. It was in this background that the blacks opened fire against them.

In this firing, bullets entered the bodies of Devansh and Saicharan. However, both of them were seriously injured and were rushed to the Chicago hospital while Devansh died Sai Charan's health condition is stable at present.

Meanwhile, knowing this matter, Devansh's family is in mourning and urging the government to ensure that their son is brought home safely. The police launched search operations for the assailants.