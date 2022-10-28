VIMS blocks passage of general public

Visakhapatnam: Apart from patients and their attendants, many pass via Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) to reach their destination. Miscreants who find their way to the VIMS after getting dark not only add to noise pollution but also cause inconvenience to the patients. In order to place a check on their entry to the hospital, the management has come with a concrete measure.

There are two gates to access the hospital. While the ingate is located at national highway, the outgate is at BRTS Road. One has to cross the traffic bottleneck to reach NH-16 from BRTS Road. To skip the traffic congestion, many commuters prefer to access outgate of the hospital directly to reach the NH-16. As a result, more than patients and their relatives, the other persons gain entry to VIMS quite often. In a step to place a check on this, the VIMS management blocked access from the out gate to in gate by setting up another gate. This will stop the vehicular movement from the two entry points as before. This apart, separate parking space was facilitated to those parking their vehicles at the out gate and in gate.

There were times that miscreants used to damage the vehicles of the staff gaining access through one of the VIMS gates in inebriated condition. "The decision to stop the two-entry access was made during the review meeting as many brought the issue forward. Going forward, apart from patients and their attendants, the hospital will not provide access to other people. Action would be taken against those who try to violate it with the support of the police," clarified K Rambabu, Director of VIMS.