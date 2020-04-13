Visakhapatnam: Apparel park begins making of 3 lakh PPE suits

Visakhapatnam: In a step to provide safety gear, Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC), is readying three lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) suits at its apparel park at Atchutapuram here.



The assignment is taken with a non-profit motive by engaging minimal staff, following all the precautionary standards against novel coronavirus.

As the operators have been intimated not to resume work until the lockdown ends, the PPE production work is carried out by an army of 150-180 Sri Lankan technical team put up on the premises along with other expatriates. Most of them are either executive or above executive rank.

In order to complete the work as early as possible, the team is stretching beyond the regular working hours.

The endeavour, initiated with the support of District Administration, Health Department and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, involves technical and supporting teams along with operational and technical heads after receiving hands-on training. "While the fabric for the PPE suit is supplied by the State government itself, the rest of the material is being supported by the Brandix. At present, the unit is making 2,000 to 2,500 suits per day," elaborates Dora Swamy, India Partner, BIAC.

The Brandix is in talks with the officials concerned to bring in male operators to the apparel park soon. "This will help us increase the production to 10,000 PPE suits a day from the present 2,500," reasons Dora Swamy.

Further, Dora Swamy adds that the team of the apparel park is glad to meet the demands of the AP government by readying three lakh PPE suits as a step towards the collective combat against the pandemic.

Depending on the government's requirement, the park is also planning to make masks in future.