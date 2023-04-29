Visakhapatnam: Fire breaks out at Yuva Rani shopping mall

Visakhapatnam : A thick smoke came out of a shopping mall located at Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam on Thursday night.

Tension prevailed in the area as locals ran out of the nearby houses watching the smoke. The incident happened at Yuva Rani Shopping Mall in Gopalapatnam.

Following the alert received from the locals, fire fighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

A team of five fire extinguishers rushed to the spot to put off the fire. However, it took close to 18 hours to douse the fire.

According to the mall management, huge property damage is estimated. The mall personnel said a stock of Rs 60 lakh was recently purchased and they have gutted in the fire accident.

According to the fire and police, a short circuit could be the possible reason for the fire mishap.

Traffic came to the standstill as the fire fighters got busy dousing the flames. One of the BRTS lanes was blocked following the accident.