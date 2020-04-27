Visakhapatnam: Haleem goes off streets this year

Visakhapatnam: Come Ramzan, it is not uncommon to spot denizens dotting the eatery centres spread across the city to relish a flavourful bowl of Haleem till the last morsel.



Along with a wave of festive spirit, the Holy month of Ramzan ropes in gourmets from across communities to savour the 'wholesome' Haleem cooked for hours.

But, unlike earlier, hotels and eatery points that normally bustle during Ramzan time paint a grim picture as the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of dreaded corona virus forced them to down their shutters, disappointing the Haleem lovers.

Haleem, an Arabian dish, that dates back to the Mughal era, is prepared using chunks of mutton, broken wheat, assorted lentils and a whole lot of spices and served piping hot topped with fried onions and cashew nuts along with lemon wedges. Making chicken Haleem takes comparatively less time than the one made of mutton, explain Haleem makers.

This is the time for the Haleem makers to create some employment engaging cooks and helpers and also earn income. "However, this year, it is a subdued affair this year. Even if the lockdown is lifted, we are not sure whether we can make a roaring business, like preceding years," says Afroz Khan, a Haleem maker, who operates a mobile eatery point.

In Visakhapatnam, eatery points at Jagadamba junction, Beach Road, NAD junction and Gajuwaka along with other neighbourhoods are the most frequented areas for the foodies to get treated to a generous dose of Haleem.

While a few of the Haleem makers wait for the lockdown to conclude so that they can start their business, some of the homemakers in the city prepare it at home. "Though it is a lengthy process, I do make Haleem at home as all of us relish the protein-rich delicacy which is a meal by itself. It takes quite a long time to marinate, soak and prepare Haleem at home to retain its authentic flavour but it is worth the effort," explains Syeda Hasina, a mother two children.