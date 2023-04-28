Visakhapatnam: Man alleges illegal kidney transplantation

Visakhapatnam : An illegal kidney transplantation case has come to light in the city after one of the victims lodged a complaint that he was being duped by a gang. G Vinay, a resident of Vambay Colony at Madhurawada said he was approached by one Kamaraju who lured him with money saying he too can strike a deal by selling his kidney. Later, Vinay was introduced to a gang who promised Rs 8.5 lakh as compensation for kidney donation. The alleged kidney transplantation is said to have taken place in December last. Although Vinay was reluctant to proceed for the transplantation post the medical tests, he was reportedly threatened to pay for the expenses incurred prior the surgery and proceed for the operation.

Kamaraju along with two other persons made Vinay to visit a private hospital at Pendurthi and get the kidney removed by a team of doctors. After the surgery, the victim's mother said Kamaraju had paid only Rs 2.5 lakh instead of the agreed amount.

Following which Vinay lodged a complaint with the PM Palem police. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On Thursday, family members of the victim along with locals staged a protest at Vambay Colony in Madhurawada and demanded intervention of the district collector. They said unless the collector intervenes in the issue, they would not step back on their protest.

Earlier, Vinay disclosed that many had been cheated like him in a similar manner in the kidney transplantation. His family members and relatives complained that they could not see Vinay as normal as he was before the kidney operation and said that there was no one else to take care of Vinay's parents.