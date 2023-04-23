Visakhapatnam: 'National Public Relations Day' celebrated

Visakhapatnam : Highlighting the theme 'G20 and Indian Values: Public Relations Perspectives,' the Visakhapatnam chapter of Public Society of India (PRSI) celebrated 'National Public Relations Day.'

Addressing the gathering, noted economist and Vikrama Simhapuri University former Vice-Chancellor R Sudarshan Rao, who attended as chief guest, mentioned that the opportunity of heading the G20 in the current year could be considered as a stepping stone in the right direction to lead India to become a 'super power.'

He said that the country was recognised by the world as 'viswa guru' for several values and practices it follows such as 'sanathana dharma', 'ahimsa,' 'satyagraha' to mention a few.

The declaration of June 21 as the 'International Day of Yoga' stands testimony of acceptance of Indian best practices. He observed that Indian economic policies like financial inclusion, digitalisation, up skilling, and employment generation like MGNREGA need to be considered for implementation in G20 countries.

Further, Prof Sudarshan Rao said that India has been playing a crucial role in G20 with all its commitment to promote its core values and contribute its might for improving trade, financial and economic stability among G20 countries. He indicated that PR society needs to play a key role with appropriate strategies and channels to reach the international community leveraging the Indian values, social, ethical and cultural best practices and enhance the reputation of India among G20 countries.



Visakhapatnam chapter PRSI chairman PLK Murthi briefed about the PRSI's journey towards achieving its goals along with its strategic management function.

As part of the 'National Public Relations Day' the PRSI Visakhapatnam Chapter presented best PR practitioner awards to Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (Kakinada) Corporate Communications senior manager V. Ravi Kumar and Simhachalam Devasthanam public relations officer Visamsetty Appala Naidu. Noted magician Choppaka Venkata Ramana (Cho) was felicitated with the magic man award.