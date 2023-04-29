Visakhapatnam: Swetha committed suicide, says City police commissioner M Trivikram Varma

Visakhapatnam : City police commissioner C M Trivikram Varma said there is no scope for accused to escape in suicide case of a married and pregnant woman as cases under relevant sections have been filed against them.

Sharing details of the recent case where a dead body of a woman identified as Guruvelli Swetha was washed ashore, the commissioner said Swetha's husband, in-laws, including her sister-in-law, were taken into custody. All the four persons were arrested on Friday.

Further elaborating on the case, the CP said that Swetha had 90 cent land at Kotabommali in Srikakulam district in her name. Her husband Manikanta used to harass her to register the property in his name. At the time of marriage, Rs 12.50 lakh was given as dowry along with 20 tola gold.

It may be recalled that Swetha's body was washed ashore on April 26 in a semi-naked and suspicious manner opposite YMCA. She was pregnant at the time of her death. Following the investigation and postmortem report, the police came to a conclusion that Swetha committed suicide. Since there were no injury marks on her body reported in the postmortem, the police concluded that Swetha committed suicide.

The CP said Swetha was ill-treated and physically abused by her husband in front of her laws. Even her sister-in-law used to harass her. Sometime earlier too, the CP said Swetha attempted suicide.

The CP said Swetha's mobile phone will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further investigation.