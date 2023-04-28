Visakhapatnam: Two-day national meet begins at NSTL

Visakhapatnam : Dr Samir V Kamat, secretary DDR&D and chairman, DRDO exhorted the engineers to adapt to the fast changing technologies and build in more intelligence into the health monitoring systems of machines and structures.

Inaugurating a two-day national conference on Condition Monitoring (NCCM 2023) started by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in association with the Condition Monitoring Society of India (CMSI) here on Thursday, he opined that condition monitoring is not for luxury but a necessity. Eminent scholars and practitioners to bring out a roadmap for evolving conference monitoring according to the recent technological advancements, he mentioned.

Aimed at bringing together practitioners and experts of condition monitoring and spreading the message of effectively implementing condition monitoring practices in the industry for enhanced productivity and increased availability, the event includes expert talks, presentation of close to 30 papers.

Dr Tarapada Pyne, chief knowledge officer and director, Centre for Reliability and Diagnostics, Mumbai, Dr Rajiv Tiwari, Professor, IIT-Guwahati, Dr. Edwin Vijay Kumar, Professor, G V P College of Engineering, Dr Rana Dutta, consultant, CBM & TPM, Ganti Subba Rao, Cat IV-Vibration Analyst and Dr Kamalkishore Uke, Sr Principal Scientist, CMERI, Durgapur to share insights into various themes during the two-day-long conference that deliberated on various themes.

They include 'vibration based diagnostics', 'wear debris analysis', 'AI/ ML in condition monitoring' and 'sensors and signal processing for condition monitoring'. The conference is being attended by participants from industries, academic institutes and R&D establishments across the country.

MZ Siddique, Director General (Naval Systems and Materials) who participated as distinguished guest emphasised the need to reap benefits of Industry 4.0 for effective maintenance of equipment.

Director of NSTL Y Sreenivas Rao emphasised the need for effective maintenance of systems in defence as well as civil sectors. He mentioned that NSTL has been a pioneer in this domain since the 1990s and contributed significantly towards spreading the awareness of this field in the entire nation.

Speaking on this occasion, Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent; Naval Dockyard (V) brought out that the Indian Navy adopted condition monitoring of shipboard assets for a long time and lauded NSTL for its stellar role in achieving this.

Former director general (Naval Systems & Materials) Dr V Bhujanga Rao delivered keynote talk on 'Condition Monitoring in the Industry 4.0 Environment' and brought out the role of 'smart factory' in improving the operational effectiveness of plants. He gave the details of genesis of CMSI and how NSTL and Indian Navy became indispensable part of CMSI.

P V S Ganesh Kumar, president of Condition Monitoring Society of India explained the conference objectives and expressed hope that the deliberations in the conference would lead to fruitful suggestions for improved maintenance approaches.