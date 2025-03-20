VIT-AP, Cyient Foundation sign MoU to foster entrepreneurship

Inavolu (Guntur district): Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) University here has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cyient Foundation, the CSR arm of Cyient Limited, in collaboration with Dr BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVR SCIENT) at IIT-Hyderabad. This strategic partnership aims at advancing innovation, entrepreneurship, and skill development through a series of collaborative initiatives targeting students and faculty.

The MoU marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between VIT-AP and BVR SCIENT, with the support of Cyient Foundation, to support innovation and entrepreneurship training, and the creation of a robust innovation ecosystem. The partnership will include hands-on boot camps, hackathons, mentorship programmes, IP and product management workshops, and faculty development programs to enhance entrepreneurship education.

Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said, “This partnership will provide our students and faculty with invaluable exposure to real-world entrepreneurial experiences, helping us shape a new generation of technology-driven innovators and change makers.”

Dr Sudhakar Potukuchi, CEO of BVR SCIENT, said, “BVR SCIENT brings the right blend of expertise and infrastructure to help transform ideas into impactful ventures.”

Registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Dr PNSV Narasimham, President and Head of Corporate Functions, Krishna Mohan Deevi, Director Programmes–CSR, Cyient Limited, Manoj Kaushal, senior programme manager, Cyient, Sumita Thakur, Head (Programmes and Outreach), BVR Scient School of Entrepreneurship and Dr. Ameet Chavan, Director, Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Cell (IIEC) were also present on the occasion.