Vizag-based NRI Satish appointed as TANA trustee

Visakhapatnam: Satish Meka, a native of Visakhapatnam settled in America, has been appointed as a trustee of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Foundation.

The TANA election committee and the board of directors jointly nominated Satish Meka for the position wherein he will hold the position till 2029.

Meanwhile, Satish thanked the board of directors for selecting him and the TANA executive committee and members for their cooperation. He will take part in organising the 50th golden jubilee celebrations of TANA scheduled in 2027.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish mentioned that he will work tirelessly to provide assistance and support to the Telugu people in America and the development of TANA.

Satish studied at St Peter’s High School in Gnanapuram till Class X and completed his Intermediate at Pendurthi Government Junior College. Later, he pursued a degree and PG in Visakhapatnam and went to America two decades ago to settle there.

Earlier, he extended financial assistance to St. Peter’s School in establishing digital classrooms and a number of other government schools in Visakhapatnam and the Godavari districts.