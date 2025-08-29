Vizag MP pitches for morning flight to Tirupati

Visakhapatnam: Member of Parliament Mathukumilli Sribharat highlighted the urgent need for a morning flight service to Tirupati.

Chairing the second Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting at Visakhapatnam Airport here on Thursday, he stated that pilgrims from Visakhapatnam are losing access to Sree Vani darshan tickets since these are allotted only in Tirupati during early hours, the MP emphasised, stating, “Pilgrims from our region are facing great difficulty, and an early morning flight service is an immediate requirement.”

The AAC members discussed a series of passenger-centric and infrastructure-related issues. The meeting was attended by Airport director Purushottam, Government Whip and MLA Ganababu, naval officials, representatives from various departments, and AAC members.

With UDAAN Yatri Cafe outlets already in operation in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Pune, the committee also took up the demand for opening one at Visakhapatnam Airport.