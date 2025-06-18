Live
Vizag South will be made model constituency in State, vows MLA
150 YSRCP activists join JSP
Visakhapatnam: South constituency MLA and Jana Sena Party (JSP) city president Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas mentioned that the constituency will be developed as a model constituency in the State.
Speaking on the occasion of YSRCP leaders joining the Jana Sena Party (JSP) under the leadership of GVMC 36th ward corporator M Mary Jones along with M Raju here on Tuesday, the MLA said that those who work hard for the party’s development will be recognised in the coalition government. The activists will be given high priority in the government, he added. The MLA stated that the government was giving top priority to the development along with welfare schemes. Speaking on the occasion, corporator Mary Jones stated that the YSRCP leaders and activists were attracted to the development works and service programmes carried out by the South constituency MLA and joined the JSP.
About 150 people including, YSRCP district SC Cell general secretary Kundeti Sudhakar, Sri Vigneshwara Swamy Temple chairman K V Narasinga Rao, YSRCP booth presidents and booth conveners joined the Jana Sena Party.