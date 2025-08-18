VMC begins massive de-siltation drive

Vijayawada: As the threat of heavy rains looming large and there is a possibility of stagnation of storm water and inundation in some parts of Vijayawada due to Budameru floods, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation took up a massive de-siltation work in Budameru on the outskirts of Vijayawada for free flow of floodwater.

The VMC staff conducted a drone survey and noticed the areas where water hyacinth and garbage piled up. The VMC on Sunday started the removing of hyacinth and waste materials at Ramavarappadu from the Budameru rivulet using the poclainers and JCBs. As per the instructions of Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM, the Engineering department removed accumulated waste materials near SLV Grand, located within the Ramavarappadu Panchayat limits.

The de-siltation work will be useful for free flow of floodwater from the city. The VMC Engineering staff regularly carry out desilting operations to ensure the unobstructed flow of floodwater in Budameru rivulet within the VMC limits. But the storm water is stagnating at Ramavarappadu causing inundation in some parts of Vijayawada.

The Commissioner said the Bandar, Eluru and Ryves canals and Budameru pass through city limits, their endpoints often lie beyond the limits of the VMC. The Commissioner instructed the officials to take up de-siltation works beyond the city limits.

The authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant in the rainy season and take steps to ensure flow of stormwater from Budameru. Last year, Vijayawada experienced the mega disaster with Budameru floods inundating 34 municipal divisions in the city causing widespread destruction and displacement of families for several days.