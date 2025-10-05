  • Menu
VMC Commissioner calls for regular sanitation monitoring

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to regularly monitor sanitation in the city to ensure that residents do not face any inconvenience.

On Saturday, Commissioner Dhyanachandra conducted inspections at multiple locations, including Tummalapalli Kalakshetam, Old Government Hospital, Bhagath Singh Nagar Road, GS Raju Road, Ajith Singh Nagar Flyover, Dabakotlu Centre, and MBP Stadium.

Addressing officials during the inspection, he stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness across all public spaces.

“The ultimate aim is that citizens should not face inconvenience due to poor sanitation,” he said, urging staff to take necessary steps to prevent waste from piling up in drains.

Further, Commissioner Dhyanachandra instructed the Town Planning department to remain vigilant and remove unauthorized flex boards and construction debris from city roads to ensure smooth traffic flow and improved public hygiene.

