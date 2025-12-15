VMC ensures uninterrupted cleanliness

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has stated that the civic body is making all efforts to provide a clean and healthy environment for Bhavani devotees arriving in the city for the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana.

The Commissioner informed that daily sanitation operations are being carried out at 47 locations with the deployment of 1,690 sanitation workers.

The works are being conducted round-the-clock in three shifts to ensure uninterrupted cleanliness, he said.

Sanitation activities are being taken up not only along the Amma Vari Darshan routes but also at the Giri Pradakshina paths and bathing ghats, he added.

He further explained that discarded Bhavani clothes are being promptly removed through a dedicated conveyor belt system. Temporary toilets set up at 28 locations are being cleaned regularly, he said. In addition, arrangements have been made to provide safe drinking water, secure devotees’ belongings and footwear, and monitor the areas continuously using drones, ensuring a safe, hygienic, and orderly environment for all devotees, he explained.