VMRDA facilitates free entry to parks

Visakhapatnam: For the convenience of the public, chairperson of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) MV Pranav Gopal facilitated free entry to the VMRDA-operated parks across the city.

The free entry to the parks was facilitated on the occasion of ‘Nagula Chavithi’, coinciding with ‘Karthika masam’. Many families plan for picnics and ‘vana bhojanam’ during the month.

The VMRDA’s decision of free entry to the parks on ‘Nagula Chavithi’ was appreciated by various sections of people who came with their families to relax and unwind. Central Park, Kailasagiri, VMRDA Park and Tenneti Park, among other areas, witnessed increased footfalls on the occasion. IGZP registers increased footfalls

Meanwhile, with a total of 9,664 visitors, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) witnessed a significant turnout on the occasion of ‘Nagula Chavithi’ celebrated on Saturday.

Additionally, the zoo generated a revenue of Rs 7.60 lakh through visitors’ collection.

At the entry point, visitors were thoroughly checked to ensure that no one entered with firecrackers or other items harmful to the environment. Curator of IGZP Mangamma stated that IGZP made extra arrangements like RO drinking water and seating arrangements at every enclosure to ensure a comfortable experience for the visitors.

With an increase in footfalls, this year’s Kartika masam celebrations are expected to draw more families and nature enthusiasts to explore the rich biodiversity of the zoo. Barring Mondays wherein the gates of the zoo remain closed, IGZP will continue to operate as usual.