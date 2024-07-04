VPA focuses on environmental conservation

Visakhapatnam : As part of an intense environmental campaign, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) embarked upon a one-million plantation drive.

Highlighting the port’s commitment towards environmental protection on the occasion of the valedictory ceremony held on Wednesday, chairperson of VPA M Angamuthu emphasised that organisations should focus on conserving environs and consider steps to organise related activities rather than confining them to special occasions.

The chairperson exhorted individuals to take a proactive role in saving the planet. As part of an intensive plantation initiative, VPA has undertaken a massive distribution of one million saplings in recent months. The drive was taken up in coordination with the State government along with several public and private organisations.

A number of organisations responded in an encouraging manner to the VPA’s call. Among others, the port distributed 1,00,000 saplings to Visakha Zilla Nava Nirmana Samithi, 26,000 to Visakha Pharma City Ltd., 20,000 each to Ramky Group and Brandix, 15,000 to GVMC and 5,500 to CISF Visakhapatnam unit.

The saplings distributed included a variety of avenue plants such as neem, badam, kadamba, banyan, peepal, kanuga, gulmohar, spathodea, tabebuia, millingtonia, mahogany, indian tulip, terminalia, cassia, acacia, and fruit-bearing trees, including mango, chikoo, guava and custard apple.



In addition to the plantation drive, VPA conducted various competitions for its employees like painting, essay writing and quiz, Swachh Bharat initiatives, and green initiatives focused on environmental concerns and promoting sustainable practices among students. Prizes were distributed to the winners and runners-up of these competitions.

Deputy chairperson of VPA Durgesh Kumar Dubey, secretary T Venu Gopal, chief vigilance officer PSL Swami, HoDs, officers, staff and employees participated in the valedictory ceremony.