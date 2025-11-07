Weather alert: Rains likely in AP and Telangana amid surface trough formation

A trough has developed in the southwest Bay of Bengal, leading to forecasts of rainfall across several regions in Andhra Pradesh, according to the state's Disaster Management Agency. On Friday, light to moderate showers accompanied by thundershowers are expected in the Konaseema, West Godavari, and Tirupati districts.

Farmers and agricultural workers in these areas are urged to remain vigilant and advised to avoid standing under trees during inclement weather. Residents should seek safe shelter as the rains approach. Temperatures across the state are expected to range from 26°C to 32°C, with winds blowing from the southwest and southeast.

In neighbouring Telangana, the weather on the 7th is predicted to remain predominantly dry, although some regions may experience light to moderate rainfall. Light showers are expected in Hyderabad city, with temperatures likely ranging between 22°C and 30°C. Additional light rains are anticipated in Karimnagar, Warangal, Bhadradri, and Kothagudem districts, while moderate rainfall is forecast for Khammam and Nagarkurnool districts.