Weather update: Meteorological dept. predicts heavy rains to North coastal Andhra for the next two days

The Meteorological has alerted Andhra Pradesh as two surface periods were formed in the state with one extending from Rayalaseema to the Komorin region up to 0.9 km above sea level and another extended from the surrounding areas of Telangana to an average elevation of 4.5 km above sea level.



With this winds are blowing at a speed of 40-50 kilometers per hour in the coastal area. On Friday evening, a low-pressure area formed in the eastern central and northeastern Bay of Bengal and was expected to move towards the northern Odisha coast in 48 hours and hence heavy rains are expected in the northern coastal Andhra districts on Friday and Saturday.



Light showers were expected at several places along the north Coastal and in other districts on Thursday. It has been raining for four and a half days in many districts of AP. In some districts, the weather is changing drastically. It is appearing sunny in the morning and raining in the evening.