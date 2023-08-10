What is wrong in Chiru’s comments, asks Lokesh

Sattenapalle: When the Tollywood hero Chiranjeevi had made some comments the ruling YSRCP leaders coming onto the roads were barking at him, remarked TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Chotapapayapalem of Sattenapalle Assembly segment in the combined Guntur district as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh asked did Chiranjeevi speak anything wrong.

The Tollywood hero only asked the ruling party not to play politics with the film industry and asked the State government to focus on people’s welfare, Special Category Status for the State, irrigation projects and on roads repair besides creating employment opportunities to the jobless, Lokesh said. Since the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy did nothing for the State in the past four years, these YSRCP ‘puppies’ are getting angry. Is it not a fact that the Minister Ambati Ramababu, danced to the tunes, he asked. “Did they not realise the values when a film was made with a cooked-up story blaming the TDP supreme Chandrababu Naidu, me and the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan,” he questioned.

He said almost all sections in the State are the victims of Jagan, including the Electricity Board employees and said the AP has turned into ‘andhakara’ (dark) Pradesh.

Lokesh announced TDP’s full support to the ongoing agitation by the Electricity Board employees.

He also said that the party has already announced various welfare schemes in the name of ‘Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’ and said that immediately after forming the next government the party will take measures to fill all the vacant posts in various government wings.

Farmers’ issues also will be resolved on a war-footing basis and added that the allowances now deducted to the police department staff members will be restored.

Earlier, when the villagers Kondamodu complained about various problems and demanded panchayat status for their village, Lokesh promised to solve these problems once the TDP forms the coming government. Safe drinking water will be supplied to every doorstep and priority will be given to provide basic amenities like roads, he added.

After successfully completing the padayatra in Sattenapalle segment the Yuva Galam entered Peda Kurapadu Assembly constituency in the evening.