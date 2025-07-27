Wildlife-safe road design stressed for expressway in forest area

Chittoor: Central Empowered Committee member Chandra Prakash Goyal stated that environmental clearance is mandatory for any expressway construction passing through forest areas, as per forest regulations. He was speaking during a review meeting held in Chittoor on Saturday to assess the second phase of the Bengaluru–Chennai Greenfield Expressway works being carried out in Palamaner Reserve Forest and Tekumanda Extension areas in the district.

Goyal conducted the review along with Andhra Pradesh chief conservator of forests S S Sridhar. The meeting was attended by Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar, conservators of forests from Anantapur and Tirupati Yashoda Bai and C Selvam, district forest officer Bharani, and NHAI project director Karthik, among others.

During the review, Goyal said that the project must comply with the recommendations of the National Board for Wildlife Standing Committee. He stated that in the 7.1 km stretch falling under the Chittoor Forest Division and the Rayala Elephant Reserve, special care must be taken to ensure that the movement of wildlife is not disrupted by the road construction.

He highlighted the importance of building underpasses at appropriate intervals along the road, as directed by the Ministry of road transport and highways, to allow small animals to cross safely. He also recommended that structures be designed in such a way that wildlife do not have to cross the expressway directly. Installation of a chain-link fencing beneath the road at crossing points to facilitate the safe movement of species like leopards and sloth bears was also suggested.

Goyal recommended initiating a research project to study wildlife movement patterns using GPS-based monitoring systems along the Greenfield Corridor which would be funded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

To ensure biodiversity conservation, the need to establish a rapid response team for wildlife within a 10-kilometre eco-sensitive zone around the area was mentioned. He also underlined the importance of providing rehabilitation facilities for residents of villages affected by the expressway.