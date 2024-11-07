Live
Workshop for visually challenged on Nov 9
Vijayawada : Andhra Loyola College will host a free workshop ‘Reading without Seeing’ for visually impaired individuals on November 9.
President of the Visually Challenged Employees Association Ravindra Babu while releasing a poster for the workshop at the college here on Wednesday, emphasised the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in empowering the visually challenged to live independently.
The Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) of Andhra Loyola College is organising the workshop in collaboration with Enable India, Telugu Vision, and Visually Challenged Employees Association AP, which will introduce 80 participants to assistive technologies like Android’s Talkback, Seeing AI, and travel apps like Uber. It will also feature devices such as talking thermometers and Orbit Readers, all designed to enhance independence.
Expert trainers from Enable India and Telugu Vision will lead the sessions, offering hands-on guidance to participants. The interested persons can contact Venkat from Enable India at 96529 75737 for registration.