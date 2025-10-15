Workshop on ‘Zoning Regulations- Energy Efficiency Study’ held

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya announced that a workshop and awareness programme on ‘Zoning Regulations and Energy Efficiency Study’ will be held on October 28 at Kachhapi Auditorium,

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that the event is being organised under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme in association with the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada. The SPA has completed a study titled “Energy Efficiency Considerations in Zoning Regulations – A Study of Tirupati”, supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The study focuses on how zoning rules in Tirupati affect electricity usage and suggests ways to reduce power consumption through urban planning changes.

The results of this project will guide future energy-efficient planning policies. The SPA team carried out surveys, data analysis, and computer-based studies to prepare the final recommendations. These findings will be shared during the workshop, she added.

SPA Vijayawada Additional Professor Janamejaya, deputy city planner Khan and assistant city planner Murthy were present.